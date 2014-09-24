UPDATE 5-RBS's Citizens Financial makes a tepid market debut

* Biggest U.S. bank IPO since crisis values Citizens at $13
bln
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct
* IPO priced below expected range
* Listing raises up to $3.5 bln for Royal Bank of Scotland
(Updates shares, adds stake sale plan)
By Matt Scuffham and Amrutha Gayathri
Sept 24 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc
, the U.S. unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, rose as much as 8 percent in their market debut,
valuing the lender at about $13 billion in the biggest U.S. bank
IPO since the financial crisis.
The offering, which raised $3.01 billion for RBS, is also
the second biggest in the United States this year after Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's $25 billion IPO last week.
Citizens' shares closed up 7.3 percent at $23.08,
underscoring tepid appetite for offerings by financial firms in
an otherwise hot U.S. IPO market. Alibaba's stock popped 38
percent on its first day.
RBS, which is 80 percent owned by the British government,
had originally planned to sell the shares at between $23 and
$25, but ended up selling them for $21.50 each.
The bank was forced to cut the price due to investor
uncertainty over Citizens' ability to meet profitability
targets, analysts said.
RBS, whose stake in the 186-year-old Rhode Island-based bank
will drop to 75 percent after the IPO, has said it intends to
sell all of its stake in Citizens by 2016.
"RBS is still sitting on about 75 percent of the company,
which implies a huge overhang," said Josef Schuster, founder of
IPOX Schuster, a Chicago-based IPO research firm.
"Companies with an overhang indicate that the initial
shareholders are going to get out sooner or later."
The British bank is already planning to sell another 25
percent in Citizens by March, once the 180-day lock-up period
expires, the Financial Times reported, citing a person familiar
with the matter. (on.ft.com/1psD7OY)
RBS, whose shares were up 0.5 percent at 359.7 pence in
London, was saved from collapse in 2008 by a 45 billion pound
($68 billion) bailout. Since then, it has been shedding assets
to focus on lending to British households and small businesses.
Analysts have said RBS's core capital adequacy ratio could
be boosted by 2-3 percentage points once it sells at least half
of Citizens, probably in the first half of 2015.
The sale price valued Citizens at 0.9 times its net tangible
book value of $13.1 billion at the end of June.
That represents a premium to RBS shares, which are trading
at about 0.7 times book value, but below U.S. banks of a similar
size, such as Fifth Third and BB&T Corp, that
on average trade at near 1.2 times book value, according to
Reuters data.
The banking industry is reeling in a low-interest rate
environment and increased regulations. The KBW Bank Index
has trailed the S&P 500 this year.
"The market is very competitive while looking at the
financials of an offering. In this case, the margins are slim
and it just doesn't generate the excitement when compared to the
more growth-oriented businesses in the technology and consumer
sectors," said Schuster.
Citizens, which was bought by RBS in 1988, provides retail
and commercial banking services to about 5 million customers and
ranks as the 13th biggest retail bank in the United States, with
about $130 billion in assets.
It had 1,200 branches in 11 states in the New England,
Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions at the end of June and made a
net profit of $479 million in the six months to the end of June,
on revenue of $2.6 billion.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan are the
lead advisers on the deal.
(1 US dollar = 0.6096 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Avik Das; Editing by
Pravin Char and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)