Citizens Financial's IPO prices below expected range at $21.50

Sept 23 Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland
said the initial public offering of Citizens Financial Group Inc
was priced at $21.50 per share, valuing its U.S. unit at
about $12 billion.
The IPO, which was priced below the expected range, raised
about $3 billion, making it the second biggest in the United
States this year after Alibaba raised $21.8 billion
last week. Citizens IPO is also the biggest bank offering since
the financial crisis.
Citizens initially said it expected its IPO to be priced
between $23 and $25 per share. RBS is selling all 140 million
shares in the offering and could sell a further 21 million in an
over-allotment option granted to the underwriters of the
offering.
RBS, which is 80 percent-owned by the British government, is
hiving off the 186-year-old Rhode Island-based bank as it is
under pressure from regulators and lawmakers to bolster its
capital and focus on lending to UK households and businesses.
Shares of Citizens are expected to start trading on
Wednesday under the symbol "CFG" on the New York Stock Exchange.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan are the
lead advisors on the IPO.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore and Matt Scuffham
in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)