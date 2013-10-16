版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 06:26 BJT

Citrix CEO takes leave of absence due to son's death

Oct 16 Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc said Chief Executive Mark Templeton is taking temporary leave of absence due to the death of a family member.

Templeton's son Pierce, the youngest of three children, recently passed away at the age of 27, a company spokesman said.

Chief Financial Officer David Henshall would serve as acting CEO during Templeton's absence, Citrix said in a statement. The company did not say when Templeton would return to his role.

"He now needs to step back from his executive responsibilities for a period of time to be with his family and heal from the impact of this loss," Citrix Chairman Thomas Bogan said in the statement.

Last week, Citrix estimated quarterly results below analysts' expectations, citing delayed contracts.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐