CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources

(Corrects wording in seventh paragraph to note that Elliott
pushed company to explore options for NetScaler, but company has
not announced plans to do so.)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix
Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives
including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
Citrix, which gave activist hedge fund Elliott Management a
board seat in 2015, has looked at selling itself in the past,
before embarking on spin-offs and sales of smaller business
units. It now has a market capitalization of $13.2 billion.
Several private equity firms have recently considered an
acquisition of Citrix but decided that a leveraged buyout would
not be easily achieved or profitable, the people said. However,
one buyout firm that is still interested in an acquisition of
Citrix is Thoma Bravo LLC, the people added.
Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc to
assist it in the process, the people said, asking not to be
named because the matter is private.
Citrix and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Thoma
Bravo could not be reached for comment. Bloomberg News first
reported earlier on Monday that Citrix was working with Goldman
Sachs to explore a sale.
Citrix completed a deal to merge a unit that makes video
conferencing software such as GoToMeeting in an all-stock deal
with LogMeIn earlier this year.
Elliott Management has previously pushed for Citrix to
explore options for NetScaler, a part of its business that helps
speed up Web-based applications. The core business of Citrix
makes virtualization software used by employees to help them log
on remotely.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker
in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Mary Milliken)