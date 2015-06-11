CORRECTED-Elliott urges Citrix to sell units, buy back shares

(Corrects spelling to "Elliott" from "Elliot" throughout)

June 11 Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said software maker Citrix Systems Inc should sell some units, cut costs and buy back shares.

The investor, which owns 7.1 percent of Citrix, said the company's shares had potential to reach $90-$100 by the end of 2016. Citrix shares closed at $65.97 on Wednesday.

In a letter to the company's board on Thursday, Elliott requested a meeting to discuss its plans to improve the company's operations and product portfolio. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)