CORRECTED-Elliott urges Citrix to sell units, buy back shares

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
(Corrects spelling to "Elliott" from "Elliot" throughout)
June 11 Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said software maker Citrix Systems Inc should sell some units, cut costs and buy back shares.
The investor, which owns 7.1 percent of Citrix, said the company's shares had potential to reach $90-$100 by the end of 2016. Citrix shares closed at $65.97 on Wednesday.
In a letter to the company's board on Thursday, Elliott requested a meeting to discuss its plans to improve the company's operations and product portfolio. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.