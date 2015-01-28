CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Citrix to cut about 900 jobs as net profit slumps

(Corrects closing share price to $59.19 from $59.90)
Jan 28 Cloud-computing software maker Citrix
Systems Inc said it would cut about 700 full-time and
200 contractor jobs as part of a restructuring to improve
operational efficiency.
The company, which had 9,166 employees at the end of 2013,
also reported a sharp fall in fourth-quarter net profit and
issued a forecast for revenue and adjusted profit for the
current quarter that fell short of analyst expectations.
Citrix reported a net profit of $95.2 million, or 58 cents
per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, down from
$138.6 million, or 74 cents per share a year earlier.
However, the company beat estimates for revenue and adjusted
earnings per share, which helped to boost its shares by about 4
percent in after-hours trading.
Citrix earned $1.10 per share on an adjusted basis, beating
the average analyst estimate of $1.02, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 6 percent to $851.5 million,
exceeding the average forecast of $844.1 million.
Citrix said revenue was helped by higher income from its
licensing and software-as-a-service businesses.
The company said it expected to incur pre-tax charges of
$40-$45 million related to severance and $9-$10 million related
to consolidation of leased facilities in 2015.
As a result of the restructuring, Citrix said it expected
pre-tax savings of $90 million-$100 million a year.
Citrix shares closed at $59.19 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Ted Kerr)