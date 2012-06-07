UPDATE 1-Citrix to buy privately held Bytemobile

* Terms of deal not disclosed
* Bytemobile makes software to optimize mobile traffic
June 7 Business software maker Citrix Systems
Inc said it would buy privately held Bytemobile for an
undisclosed amount.
The acquisition of Bytemobile, which makes software that
helps mobile network operators manage and condense data and
video traffic, will give Citrix access to 130 mobile carriers in
60 countries, Citrix said in a statement.
Citrix, which traditionally develops virtualization software
that allows a single computer to perform the work of several
machines, said the deal was expected to close during the third
quarter.
Mobile operators have seen explosive growth in network
traffic, a majority of which is generated by consumers watching
video, with owners of Apple's iPhone and Google Inc's
Android-based smartphones driving the demand.
"Citrix and Bytemobile will be able to offer operators
combined solutions that deliver a high quality user experience
to mobile subscribers, while helping operators manage the
exponential growth of mobile network traffic," Citrix said in a
statement.