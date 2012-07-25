版本:
Citrix Systems posts higher quarterly profit

July 25 Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by demand for its professional services.

Net income rose to $92 million, or 49 cents a share, in the second quarter from $82 million, 43 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $615 million.

