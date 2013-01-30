CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Citrix forecasts revenue above estimates, shares rise

(Corrects bullets 3 and 4 to say company reported 4th-qtr
results, not forecast)
* Expects 1st-qtr adjusted earnings of $0.62-$0.63/share vs
est $0.67
* Sees revenue of $670 mln-$680 mln vs est $671 mln
* 4th-qtr adjusted earnings of $0.90/share vs est $0.84
* 4th-qtr revenue $740 mln vs est $705.7 mln
* Shares up 11 pct after the bell
Jan 30 Business software maker Citrix Systems
Inc reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter
results, helped by strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region, and
forecast current-quarter revenue largely above analyst
estimates.
Citrix, whose shares were up 11 percent after the bell, said
it expected first-quarter revenue of $670 million to $680
million and adjusted earnings of 62-63 cents per share. Analysts
on average expected revenue of $670.7 million and earnings of 67
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Citrix makes virtualization software that allows computers
and mobile devices to access applications from remote servers,
boosting efficiency and cutting down on the cost of installing
and updating software on every device.
The company said in October that deals were being "resized"
and delayed as a result of weak spending by the U.S. government
and that it was being affected by "short-term noise around some
economic changes in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa)."
Rival VMware Inc on Monday forecast a disappointing
year ahead, partly due to a drop in federal spending, and said
it would cut about 7 percent of its workforce as part of a
restructuring.
Citrix said on Wednesday that its net income rose to $114
million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31,
from $109 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 90 cents per share.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $740 million, with revenue from
Asia Pacific up 52 percent from a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 84 cents per
share on revenue of $705.7 million.
Shares the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company were up 11
percent in extended trading, after closing at $66.98 on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)