MOVES-City Financial names Lou Thorne as global COO

Nov 7 City Financial Ltd appointed Lou Thorne as its global chief operating officer, effective Monday.

Thorne will succeed David Levitan, who will be stepping down from the role on March 1, City Financial said.

Lou was earlier the global COO of Fortress Investment Group's liquid markets hedge fund business.

Thorne, based in New York, will report to Chief Executive Andrew Williams. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

