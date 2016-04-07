Hong Kong's Citychamp Watch says to buy $116 mln Valartis Bank stake

HONG KONG, April 7 Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd said it would buy 68.85 percent of Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG from Valartis Group AG for 110.5 million Swiss francs ($115.66 million), aiming to broaden its revenue streams.

The Hong Kong-listed watchmaker and distributor has also offered to buy a 29.45 percent interest from minority investors at the same terms, with a remaining 1.7 percent being held by the bank itself as treasury stock, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday.

Valartis Bank, the fifth-largest Liechtenstein-based private bank by the amount of assets under management, managed assets of 3.4 billion Swiss francs as of March 23, 2016.

Citychamp said it would fund the deal by internal resources and that it had no plan to dispose or reduce its existing businesses.

Trading in the company's shares, which was suspended on March 29, will resume on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)