Hong Kong's Citychamp Watch says to buy $116 mln Valartis Bank stake

HONG KONG, April 7 Citychamp Watch & Jewellery
Group Ltd said it would buy 68.85 percent of Valartis
Bank (Liechtenstein) AG from Valartis Group AG for
110.5 million Swiss francs ($115.66 million), aiming to broaden
its revenue streams.
The Hong Kong-listed watchmaker and distributor has also
offered to buy a 29.45 percent interest from minority investors
at the same terms, with a remaining 1.7 percent being held by
the bank itself as treasury stock, it said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday.
Valartis Bank, the fifth-largest Liechtenstein-based private
bank by the amount of assets under management, managed assets of
3.4 billion Swiss francs as of March 23, 2016.
Citychamp said it would fund the deal by internal resources
and that it had no plan to dispose or reduce its existing
businesses.
Trading in the company's shares, which was suspended on
March 29, will resume on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)