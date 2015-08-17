London City Airport owners pick Credit Suisse for possible $3 bln sale - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 17 London City Airport's owners have
picked Credit Suisse to advise them on a potential
sale that could value the business at as much as 2 billion
pounds ($3.1 billion), two sources close to the deal said on
Monday.
City Airport, a favourite among executives for its
convenient location near London's two financial districts, could
be sold as soon as this year, said the people, who could not be
named because the matter is confidential.
The airport is majority-owned by Global Infrastructure
Partners (GIP), an investment fund which also backs Gatwick and
Edinburgh airports.
A spokeswoman at Credit Suisse declined comment and no-one
at GIP was immediately available for comment.
Headquartered in New York, GIP was founded in 2006 by Credit
Suisse, General Electric Co and its management team to
focus on infrastructure investments globally.
GIP bought City Airport for 742 million pounds in 2006 and
holds 75 percent. Oaktree Capital Management holds the rest.
A spokesman at Oaktree declined to comment.
Both owners have agreed to the disposal and held talks with
investment banks in recent weeks to appoint advisers, the
sources said.
The business is expected to draw interest from
infrastructure funds, industry sources said, noting other
airport operators were also possible buyers.
Infrastructure assets have attracted high valuations due to
their stable returns and long-term growth prospects, attributes
which have helped increase activity in the sector.
France approved the privatisations of Lyon and Nice airports
earlier this year, having last year sold half of Toulouse
Blagnac airport to a Chinese-led consortium.
.
City Airport, located about three miles from the Canary
Wharf financial district to the east of the city, catered for
about 3.6 million passengers last year. It aims to serve 6
million annually by 2023.
The airport had core earnings (EBITDA) of 45.8 million
pounds in 2014, up 9.3 percent on 2013. One issue for any buyer
is that London mayor Boris Johnson in March rejected a 200
million pound expansion plan due to concerns over noise.
The airport is appealing the decision.
($1 = 0.6398 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)