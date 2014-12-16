UPDATE 1-Singapore's City Developments to raise $1.1 bln from Blackstone, CIMB

* Blackstone, CIMB to invest into City Developments security
* CDL to raise S$750 mln from loans, $750 mln from investors
(Adds City Developments and Blackstone comments, details of
expansion)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 16 Singapore's second-largest
property developer City Developments Ltd (CDL) said on
Tuesday it plans to raise about $1.1 billion from a group of
investors and banks including Blackstone Group LP to fund
global expansion.
The company will raise S$750 million ($572 million) from
three investors including Blackstone and another S$750 million
in loans from Singapore's top two lenders, DBS Group Holdings
Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
The move is part of a plan by the company to broaden its
revenue by creating investment products linked to its real
estate assets, Chief Executive Grant Kelley said. CDL plans to
use part of the funds to finance overseas expansion including in
Japan, the United States and China.
"Product expansion is really in some senses critical because
for many of our investors, they want to see a diversification of
income streams," Kelley said in an interview.
"If you look at our balance sheet, we actually are very cash
rich."
The company will launch a so-called "profit participating
security" giving the investors fixed returns of 5 percent a year
for five years plus rights to the cashflow of its Quayside
Collection of properties in Singapore's Sentosa island.
Blackstone will invest S$367 million in the security, CIMB
Bank S$102 million and City Developments' Astoria
Holdings Ltd unit putting another S$281 million.
CDL said in the filing it plans no listing for the profit
sharing security. In the future similar products could be
listed, though, as investors become more accustomed to the
structure.
"In a few years you will see products like this probably
have a wider appreciation amongst institutional and retail
investors, but you need to start with a smaller group where you
can do this in a nimble fashion," said Kishore Moorjani, who
heads Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities Group in Asia.
($1 = 1.3115 Singapore dollars)
