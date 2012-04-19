UPDATE 1-City National profit beats Street expectations

* Q1 EPS $0.86
* Q1 EPS view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net interest income was $205.4 mln
April 20 City National Corp posted a
first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations as the
regional bank continued to thrive on high-quality deposit base
and improving credit quality.
January-March net income attributable to common shareholders
was $46.3 million, or 86 cents a share, up from $39.7 million,
or 74 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 83 cents a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The lender's robust credit quality ensured that it did not
have keep aside any money to cover its bad loans, excluding
FDIC-covered loans.
The bank, however, cautioned saying it expects to record
loan-loss provisions during the remainder of the year.
Net interest income was $205.4 million in the first quarter,
up 11 percent.
The Los Angeles-based company's shares, which are up a third
since touching a 52-week low last October, closed at $51.66 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.