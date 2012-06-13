New Issue-City National Bank sells $150 mln notes

June 13 City National Bank on Wednesday sold $150 million of subordinated bank notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CITY NATIONAL BANK AMT $150 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.995 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/20/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 377.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A