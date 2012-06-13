版本:
New Issue-City National Bank sells $150 mln notes

June 13 City National Bank on
Wednesday sold $150 million of subordinated bank notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CITY NATIONAL BANK	
	
AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 5.375 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2022   	
TYPE SUB NTS    ISS PRICE 99.995   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 5.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/20/2012	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 377.2 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

