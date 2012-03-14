SAIC to pay $500 mln in CityTime probe

BRIEF-BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
March 14 A unit of SAIC Inc has agreed to pay $500.4 million to resolve its part of a federal criminal probe into fraud at CityTime, a New York City payroll system.
Science Applications International Corp agreed to pay $370.4 million in restitution to the city, as well as a $130 million penalty, according to a deferred prosecution agreement made public on Wednesday. It also consented to the filing of a charge accusing it of conspiring to commit wire fraud.
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.