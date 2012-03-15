New York City payroll fraud trial set for January

| NEW YORK, March 15
NEW YORK, March 15 Eight people are set to
go on trial early next year on criminal fraud charges over a
corrupt New York City payroll project for which a major computer
contractor, SAIC, has agreed to pay a record $500 million to
avoid prosecution.
At a hearing on Thursday in New York federal court - the day
after prosecutors and city officials announced the settlement
with Science Applications International Corp - a judge
scheduled a tentative trial date of Jan. 14.
Officials said New York City was overcharged for an
automated payroll time-keeping system that lacked proper
oversight since the hiring of SAIC in 2000. It was eventually
started last year to replace one that was done by hand.
SAIC, a Fortune 500 company with 41,000 employees, was the
primary contractor for the project called CityTime
.
Eleven individuals were charged in the case. Two have
pleaded guilty and one died. In court on Thursday, lawyers for
the defendants told U.S. District Judge George Daniels that
there were between 9 million and 10 million documents to review
before trial.
Outside the courtroom, Gerald Shargel, a lawyer for
defendant Mark Mazer, the former city official whom prosecutors
say had ultimate authority on the project, told reporters that
documents "keep flowing like a mighty stream." The SAIC
settlement, known as a deferred prosecution, appears at this
stage not to have changed the defendants' decision to go to
trial.
The judge scheduled the next hearing for Sept. 13.
Critics say city employees could have done the work far
less expensively. Bills spiraled out of control over the years,
hitting $692 million, and city investigators brought federal
prosecutors into the probe after uncovering payments routed
through shell companies.
U.S. prosecutors have seized or placed liens on $52 million
of assets from the eight remaining defendants. A subcontractor,
called Technodyne, also is a criminal defendant.
The case is USA v Mazer et al in U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-00121