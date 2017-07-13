FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 晚上7点44分 / 1 天前

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese PC assembler NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Sky News reported.

Civica earlier drew initial offers from three private equity firms, namely London-based BC Partners, Berkshire Partners and the Swiss-based Partners Group, Sky News reported, citing an industry source. (bit.ly/2tR0MUF)

NEC has hired advisers to work on an offer for Civica, Sky News reported.

OMERS Private Equity acquired Civica from 3i in 2013 for 390 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Sources told Reuters in May that OMERS had decided to sell the company and hired Goldman Sachs for the process.

NEC Corp and Civica were not immediately available for a comment outside regular business hours.

$1 = 0.7727 pounds Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

