1 天前
Swiss asset manager Partners Group to buy Civica for $1.3 bln
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
2017年7月24日

Swiss asset manager Partners Group to buy Civica for $1.3 bln

July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group has agreed to buy Civica from OMERS Private Equity in a deal valuing the U.K.-based software firm at around 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), the companies said on Monday.

OMERS Private Equity, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS, acquired Civica in 2013 from 3i for 390 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Sky News reported on July 13 that Japan's NEC was interested in buying Civica for 900 million pounds. Other possible buyers included private equity firms BC Partners and Berkshire Partners, as well as Partners Group.

OMERS hired Goldman Sachs to explore a potential sale of Civica Group in November 2016.

$1 = 0.7688 pounds Reporting by Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia, editing by Louise Heavens

