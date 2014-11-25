UPDATE 1-C&J Energy to appeal decision to hold up Nabors unit deal

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
Nov 25 Oilfield services provider C&J Energy Services Inc said it plans to appeal a Delaware court ruling that requires it to solicit offers from other buyers for 30 days before it can merge with a unit of bigger rival Nabors Industries Ltd.
C&J Energy's shares were up 5.2 percent, while those of Nabors were down 1.8 percent in premarket trading.
Nabors said in June it would merge its completion and production business with C&J Energy Services and receive $2.86 billion in cash and stock.
"We intend to immediately appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court on an expedited basis," C&J Energy Chief Executive Josh Comstock said in a statement.
The completion and production services business of Nabors maintains oil wells throughout their life spans and also provides services to plug and abandon the wells.
Nabors will get about $937 million in cash and some 62.5 million shares of the combined company, which will be managed by the current C&J Energy management team.
This deal, one of a handful of pending U.S. corporate tax inversions, is structured as a Reverse Morris Trust - a transaction that allows a parent company to sell its unit in a tax-efficient manner.
A judge, at a hearing on Monday in the Delaware Court of Chancery, suspended the deal for 30 days, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1ph67ja)
Nabors was not immediately available for comment.
C&J Energy shares closed at $19.01 and Nabors ended at $16.40 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Nabors shares had fallen 40 percent, while C&J Energy had lost 42 percent since the announcement of the deal. (Reporting By Neha Dimri and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Maju Samuel)
