C&J Energy names CFO Randy McMullen as CEO

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Oil and gas services provider C&J Energy Services Ltd on Monday named Chief Financial Officer Randy McMullen as its chief executive officer, succeeding founder Josh Comstock who died on Friday.
The company also said it would separate the roles of chairman and CEO.
Comstock, 46, was also chairman of the board.
The cause of his death had not been determined, forensics office in Harris County, Texas said on Friday.
McMullen, who joined C&J in August 2005, will continue in his role as CFO, the company said.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.