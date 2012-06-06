UPDATE 1-C&J Energy Services to acquire Casedhole Holdings

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
June 6 Oilfield services provider C&J Energy Services Inc said it will acquire privately-held Casedhole Holdings Inc for $272.5 million in cash to expand its presence in U.S. shale areas including Marcellus, Utica and Avalon.
The deal, which is expected to close before June 8, will be immediately accretive to the C&J's earnings, the company said in a statement.
Houston, Texas-based Casedhole provides cased-hole wireline and other services for energy producers in the United States.
C&J, which operates in South and East Texas, North Louisiana and Western Oklahoma, will fund the buy through debt and available cash.
Shares of C&J Energy closed at $17.00 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.