India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln

March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.

The deal includes an upfront cash payment of $89.5 million to buy an 84.7 percent stake in CJS with the remaining 15.3 percent to be acquired over three years, the company said in a press release. (bit.ly/2lvDyCu)

The transaction is expected to close before the end of April 2017.

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
