India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
The deal includes an upfront cash payment of $89.5 million to buy an 84.7 percent stake in CJS with the remaining 15.3 percent to be acquired over three years, the company said in a press release. (bit.ly/2lvDyCu)
The transaction is expected to close before the end of April 2017.
(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.