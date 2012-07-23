UPDATE 1-Restaurant chain CKE now sees IPO of up to $230 mln

* Had filed for an IPO of up to $100 mln in May
July 23 Private equity-backed restaurant
operator CKE Inc, which had filed for an initial public offering
of up to $100 million in May, said it now expects to raise as
much as $230 million in its IPO.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are lead
underwriters of the offering.
CKE, which operates the Carl's Jr and Hardees fast food
chains, was taken private by Apollo Management in a nearly $700
million deal in 2010. []
Several restaurant offerings are being prepped for the IPO
market on bets that investors will welcome the entry of
specialty regional chains.
Bloomin' Brands -- the parent company of Outback Steakhouse
-- filed for a $345 million IPO in April.
Other restaurant chain IPOs in the pipeline include Tex-Mex
chain Chuy's Holdings Inc, steakhouse operator Del Frisco's
Restaurant Group Inc, and Cheddar's Casual Cafe, which in May
used a provision under the JOBS Act to file confidentially for
its IPO.
Del Frisco's and Chuy's Holdings are expected to price their
offerings this week.
CKE intends to use part of the IPO proceeds to repay debt.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares to be sold or
their expected price.