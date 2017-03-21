版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 06:37 BJT

Andrew Puzder to step down as CKE fast-food CEO in April -company

March 21 Andrew Puzder, who withdrew as nominee for U.S. Labor Secretary in the new Trump administration, is stepping down as chief executive of CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc in April, the parent of the Carl's Jr and Hardee's restaurant chains said on Tuesday.

Puzder will be succeeded by Jason Marker, who most recently was president of Yum Brands Inc's KFC chain. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Grant McCool)
