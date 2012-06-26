UPDATE 1-Lower costs drive CKE profit

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
June 26 CKE Restaurants Inc's first-quarter operating profit jumped 37 percent, as lower diary and pork costs helped rein in expenses.
CKE last month filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The restaurant operator was taken private by Apollo Management in a nearly $700 million deal in 2010.
The owner of the Hardee's and Carl's Jr. hamburger chains posted net income of $9.5 million, compared with a loss of $2.6 million last year. Operating income rose to $30.98 million from $19.6 million a year ago.
The company said revenue rose 3 percent to $412.3 million. But operating costs and expenses were almost flat at $381.35 million.
Food and packaging costs decreased 100 basis points on the back of higher restaurant pricing and lower commodity costs for pork and dairy.
Same-store sales rose 2.6 percent during the quarter.
