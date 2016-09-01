UPDATE 1-EU approves Hutchison, VimpelCom 21.8 bln euro Italian deal

(Adds details of concessions, other merger deals)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 CK Hutchison Holdings'
won EU approval on Thursday for its plan to merge its
Italian mobile unit with that of VimpelCom after
pledging to sell assets to Iliad to enable the French
operator to enter the Italian market.
Hutchison's previous attempt to combine its Three UK
subsidiary with Telefonica's O2 UK was blocked by the
European Commission in May because it failed to allay concerns
that the deal would reduce competition in Britain.
However, the EU antitrust enforcer said concessions offered
by Hutchison in the Italian deal were sufficient as it would
ensure a fourth telecoms operator in Italy.
"We can approve the deal because Hutchison and VimpelCom
have offered a strong remedy that enables a new mobile network
operator, Iliad, to enter the Italian market," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.
Hutchison will sell some radio frequencies and also share or
transfer several thousand mobile base station sites to French
operator Iliad. A transitional agreement will give Iliad access
to the merged company's 2G, 3G, 4G and other new technologies.
Founded by French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Iliad sparked a
price war in the French mobile market with its entry four years
ago under its TV, telecoms and Internet services brand name
'Free'.
The 21.8-billion-euro ($24.3 billion) deal combining
Hutchison's 3 Italia with VimpelCom's Wind will be better able
to compete with rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone
Italia.
The telecoms industry has seen a spate of mergers in recent
years as companies bulk up to invest in expensive high-speed
telecoms services.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)