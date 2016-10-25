CK Hutchison says Italy approves VimpelCom JV

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
HONG KONG Oct 25 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday Italian authorities had approved its formation of a joint venture with VimpelCom Ltd to own and operate mobile telecommunications businesses in Italy.
The venture will be equally-owned by Hutchison's 3 Italia and VimpelCom's WIND Acquisition Holdings Finance, and the deal is expected to be completed before the end of December, the conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
Earlier in September, the EU approved the 21.8 billion euro ($24.56 billion) deal combining Hutchison's 3 Italia with VimpelCom's Wind, putting them in a better position to compete with rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia, part of Vodafone Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.