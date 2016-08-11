Hong Kong's CK Hutchison first-half profit rises 3 pct, meets estimates

HONG KONG Aug 11 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
, held by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, on Thursday
said net profit rose 3 percent in the first half of the year, as
strength in infrastructure, retail and telecoms offset reduced
profitability at unit Husky Energy Inc.
January-June profit reached HK$14.92 billion ($1.92
billion), in line with the HK$14.7 billion average of four
estimates from analysts polled by Reuters. Total revenue fell 8
percent to HK$180.51 billion.
CK Hutchison has significant investments in Britain and the
European Union (EU). In June, after Britain voted to leave the
EU, the conglomerate said it was confident its British business
would continue to thrive.
Last month, CK Hutchison-owned Husky Energy Inc
booked a second-quarter loss that was narrower than analysts had
expected, while sister company Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd said first-half profit rose 5 percent.
($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok)