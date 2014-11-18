版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 18日

BRIEF-CKW says OTC trading from Feb. 2, 2015 over Zuercher Kantonalbank

Nov 18 Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG :

* Says OTC trading of CKW shares from Feb. 2, 2015 over Zuercher Kantonalbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
