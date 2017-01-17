UPDATE 1-U.S. jeweler Claire's abandons plan to go public

(Adds details)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its
affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was
withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after
filing for an initial public offering.
The company, which was taken private by Apollo Global
Management LLC for about $3.1 billion in 2007, had
sought to raise $100 million when it filed for its IPO in May
2013. (bit.ly/2k1ANYw)
Claire's was not immediately available to comment on the
reasons for pulling the IPO.
Last week, upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC also
filed to withdraw its offering.
Reuters had exclusively reported that Claire's had decided
to start negotiations with its creditors about restructuring its
debt in July last year as it saw its loss widen and its debt
load swell to $2.4 billion. (reut.rs/2aNkGX7)
The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company missed a $77
million interest payment in September and received a waiver
under its U.S. credit agreement amid debt exchange talks with a
lender, according to a filing.(bit.ly/2cZpw8u)
At least eight teen apparel retailers have filed for
bankruptcy over the past three years, including Aeropostale Inc
, Pacific Sunwear of California and Wet
Seal Inc, amid fierce competition from online retailers such as
Amazon.com Inc and a general shift away from shopping
for apparel and accessories.
