Claire's Stores gets waiver amid debt exchange talks

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Accessories retailer Claire's Stores Inc, owned by Apollo Global Management LLC, said it was in advanced talks with a lender to allow its debt exchange program to proceed and release much-needed cash.
The retailer said the lender related to its Europe credit facility waived declaring a default related to its fixed charge cover ratio covenant, according to a regulatory filing.
The company also received a waiver under its U.S. credit agreement, according to the filing.
Claire's, which was taken private in 2007 by Apollo in a leveraged buyout valued at about $3.1 billion, missed a $77 million interest payment last week.
The company said it was continuing to pay employees, suppliers and trade creditors. (bit.ly/2cZpw8u)
The retailer, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, has seen losses widen while its debt load has swollen to $2.5 billion, as more people shop online and take their teen and pre-teen girls to malls less frequently. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.