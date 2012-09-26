版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 03:42 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's raises Claire's Stores CFR to Caa1

Sept 26 Claire's Stores Inc : * Moody's upgrades Claire's cfr to caa1; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's upgrades claire's cfr to caa1; outlook stable

