UPDATE 1-Monitise buys US rival Clairmail for $173 mln

March 26 British mobile banking technology and
services firm Monitise Plc has agreed to buy privately
held U.S. rival Clairmail for $173 million, expanding its reach
on the key North American market.
The companies said after the deal Monitise would reach 13
million consumers on four continents, and serve a third of the
top 50 North American financial institutions.
Financial services are seen as one of the major business
opportunities in the wireless industry but so far has become big
business only in a few countries as tight regulations and the
lack of a business model have restricted wider take-up.
Telecom operators, banks, credit card companies and
technology firms have been fighting to get a piece of the
potentially lucrative business.