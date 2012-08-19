Clal Insurance sells U.S. unit to Berkshire unit for $221 mln

TEL AVIV Aug 19 Israel's Clal Insurance
Enterprises Holdings agreed to sell its subsidiary
Clal U.S. Holdings Inc for $221 million to Nebraska-based
National Indemnity Co, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.
The deal is subject to U.S. regulatory approval, Clal, a
subsidiary of the IDB Holding group, said in a
statement on Sunday. If approvals are not obtained by Dec. 15
each side will be eligible to extend the deadline by three
months.
Clal U.S. Holdings owns U.S. insurer Guard Financial Group,
which it bought five years ago for $120 million.
Clal Insurance said it would record a loss of 13 million
shekels ($3.2 million) in the second quarter to cover costs
associated with the sale. Once the sale is completed it would
book a gain of 72 million shekels.
Last year Clal, one of Israel's top two insurers, sold
Lloyd's of London insurer Broadgate Underwriting to
Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda.