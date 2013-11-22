版本:
BRIEF-CLARCOR says amendment to existing credit agreement provides for term loans aggregating $100 mln

Nov 22 CLARCOR Inc : * November 22, 2013, co entered into an amendment to its existing credit

agreement, dated as of April 5, 2012 - SEC filing * Amendment provides for the making of term loans aggregating $100.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
