Evonik considering takeover offer for Clariant - FT

DUESSELDORF, March 26 Germany's Evonik
is considering a takeover bid for Swiss rival Clariant
to create a speciality chemicals company with a market value of
more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion), the Financial Times
reported, citing sources.
The paper on Thursday cited its sources as saying Evonik had
been reviewing a number of options in recent months.
Two company sources said Evonik had looked at companies in
the sector including Clariant but that no decision had yet been
made as to how to proceed.
Clariant and Evonik declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9061 euros)
