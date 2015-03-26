UPDATE 1-Evonik considering takeover offer for Clariant -FT

* FT says Evonik has reviewed several options in recent
months
* Sources tell Reuters no deal imminent
* FT cites source as saying bid could be up to 23 francs per
share
(Adds sources saying no deal imminent, shares, background)
DUESSELDORF, March 26 Germany's Evonik
is considering a takeover bid for Swiss rival Clariant
to create a specialty chemicals company with a market value of
more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion), the Financial Times
reported, but sources told Reuters that no deal was imminent.
The paper on Thursday cited sources as saying Evonik had
been reviewing a number of options in recent months.
Two company sources said Evonik had looked at companies in
the sector including Clariant but that no decision had yet been
made as to how to proceed.
An industry source said that Clariant had not received a bid
from Evonik and it was not receptive to any such offer.
Clariant and Evonik declined to comment.
Europe's major specialty chemical companies have been on the
lookout for takeover targets, particularly in high-margin
businesses which require a lot of research and close
collaboration with industrial customers.
But many have so far been deterred by the high earnings
multiples required after recent gains in stock markets.
The FT cited one of its sources as saying that a bid for
Clariant may value the Swiss company's shares at as much as 23
Swiss francs ($24) each.
At 1103 GMT, the shares traded 6.9 percent higher at 19.33
euros, giving Clariant a market value of little over 6 billion
Swiss francs.
($1 = 0.9061 euros)
($1 = 0.9523 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf, Oliver Hirt in
Zurich, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)