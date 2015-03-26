UPDATE 1-Evonik considering takeover offer for Clariant -FT

* FT says Evonik has reviewed several options in recent months

DUESSELDORF, March 26 Germany's Evonik is considering a takeover bid for Swiss rival Clariant to create a specialty chemicals company with a market value of more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion), the Financial Times reported, but sources told Reuters that no deal was imminent.

The paper on Thursday cited sources as saying Evonik had been reviewing a number of options in recent months.

Two company sources said Evonik had looked at companies in the sector including Clariant but that no decision had yet been made as to how to proceed.

An industry source said that Clariant had not received a bid from Evonik and it was not receptive to any such offer.

Clariant and Evonik declined to comment.

Europe's major specialty chemical companies have been on the lookout for takeover targets, particularly in high-margin businesses which require a lot of research and close collaboration with industrial customers.

But many have so far been deterred by the high earnings multiples required after recent gains in stock markets.

The FT cited one of its sources as saying that a bid for Clariant may value the Swiss company's shares at as much as 23 Swiss francs ($24) each.

At 1103 GMT, the shares traded 6.9 percent higher at 19.33 euros, giving Clariant a market value of little over 6 billion Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.9061 euros) ($1 = 0.9523 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf, Oliver Hirt in Zurich, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)