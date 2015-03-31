Clariant chairman says company is "not for sale"

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
ZURICH, March 31 Swiss chemicals firm Clariant is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent, its chairman said on Tuesday.
"It's my firm conviction that Clariant is not for sale," Chairman Rudolf Wehrli said at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland.
Germany's Evonik has been evaluating Clariant and other speciality chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters last week.
(Reporting By Paul Arnold in Basel, writing by Alice Baghdjian)
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.