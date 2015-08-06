Clariant CEO says eyes takeover target list-Wirtschaftswoche

ZURICH Aug 6 Clariant is eyeing a list
of potential takeover targets, the head of the Swiss speciality
chemicals company told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
"We have a list with 30 projects," Chief Executive Hariolf
Kottmann was quoted on Thursday as saying. "These are smaller
projects worth up to around 150 million euros ($163 million). If
we can strengthen ourselves in catalysts, maintenance chemicals
or products for the oil and mining industries, we will consider
mergers."
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)