2015年 8月 6日

Clariant CEO says eyes takeover target list-Wirtschaftswoche

ZURICH Aug 6 Clariant is eyeing a list of potential takeover targets, the head of the Swiss speciality chemicals company told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

"We have a list with 30 projects," Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann was quoted on Thursday as saying. "These are smaller projects worth up to around 150 million euros ($163 million). If we can strengthen ourselves in catalysts, maintenance chemicals or products for the oil and mining industries, we will consider mergers."

($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

