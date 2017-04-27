Clariant Q1 sales, operating profit beat expectations

BRIEF-Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
ZURICH, April 27 Clariant's first-quarter sales and operating profit beat expectations as the Swiss chemicals maker said it was bolstered by acquisitions and robust demand in regions including Europe, Asia and North America.
Sales rose 9 percent in local currency to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.61 billion), it said in a statement, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 1.56 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
Operating profit before exceptional items rose 10 percent to 250 million francs, above the 235 million franc poll estimate.
($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)