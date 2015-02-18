版本:
Clariant says will not achieve key margin target in 2015

ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Wednesday it would not achieve a key margin target in 2015, as it posted a year-on-year rise in quarterly net profit.

The Basel-based company is targeting a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before exceptional items of between 16 percent and 19 percent.

"In light of the volatile economic conditions, Clariant currently does not anticipate achieving its mid-term EBITDA margin target in 2015," the company said in a statement, adding that it expected to raise its EBITDA margin before exceptional items above the 14.2 percent achieved in 2014.

Clariant posted a fourth-quarter net result from continuing operations of 133 million Swiss francs ($142.20 million), up from 85 million francs over the corresponding period last year. ($1=0.9353 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
