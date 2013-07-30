UPDATE 1-Clariant profit rises as restructuring bears fruit

* Q2 net profit 79 million francs vs 68 mln francs a yr ago
* Sales rise 2 pct in local currencies to 1.54 mln francs
* Confirms 2015 guidance
(Adds CEO comment, details)
ZURICH, July 30 Swiss speciality chemicals maker
Clariant posted a better than expected second-quarter
profit as it reaped gains from a restructuring and said it was
slowly moving towards its short and mid-term targets.
Net profit rose to 79 million Swiss francs ($84.8
million)from 68 million francs a year earlier on the back of
1.54 billion in revenues, up 2 percent in local currencies.
Analysts on average had forecast net profit of 68.3 million
francs and sales of 1.55 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
The company sold three of its lower margin cyclical units
late last year and reorganised itself into four business units -
care chemicals, plastics and coatings, natural resources and
catalysis and energy.
Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann said the shine was coming
off emerging markets, but that the company continued to see a
fairly stable economic environment, albeit at a low level.
Last week, Germany's BASF called its 2013 profit
goal into question as shrinking European markets and slower
growth in China weighed on its second-quarter profit.
Clariant confirmed its 2015 guidance for a pretax core
profit margin before exceptional items of above 17 percent and a
return on invested capital above the peer group average.
Last month, Clariant said products currently under
development could net sales of over 1 billion Swiss francs by
2017.
($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)