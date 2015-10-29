Chinese slump won't keep Clariant from hitting 2015 targets-CFO

* Q3 net 68 mln francs vs f'cast 68.4 mln

* Sales down 6 pct to 1.41 bln vs f'cast 1.40 bln

* Expects to meet low to mid single-digit FY sales growth target

By John Miller

ZURICH, Oct 29 A third-quarter drop in business with Chinese industrial customers won't derail Clariant's sales and profit targets for 2015, the Swiss speciality chemical maker's Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said on Thursday.

Jany said sales in China had fallen for four quarters, including a 7 percent dip between July and September. Reuters data shows sales in China were 8.5 percent of the group total in 2014, making it the company's fourth-largest territory after rest of Europe, the United States and Germany.

Still, he's confident Clariant will hit its full-year 2015 target of low to mid single-digit sales growth in local currencies and an EBITDA margin before exceptional items above 2014 levels, as demand elsewhere remains robust, including with oil refiners in Latin America and the United States.

Jany echoed sentiments of fellow Swiss multinationals including ABB, saying the Chinese government had put the brakes on industrial infrastructure investments at a time when consumer demand, while rising, hasn't lifted sufficiently to take up the slack.

"It's probably the fourth (straight) quarter where we have a shrinkage in China, it's not new but it certainly has accelerated in Q3," Jany said in an interview with Reuters. "It will take a few quarters ... for demand to come back on."

Hardest-hit were divisions including plastics and coatings, but also catalysts, where Clariant's products include substances for emission controls on combustion engines.

To soften the blow, Clariant is reinforcing consumer-linked businesses whose products go into creams and soap. Clariant no longer exports its Chinese-made products, instead selling everything within the country.

"We prioritize all our investments which go into products linked to consumer demand," Jany said.

In the third quarter, Clariant posted net profit of 68 million francs, matching the average analyst estimate of 68.4 million. Sales fell 6 percent to 1.41 billion francs, just beating the estimated 1.40 billion.

Shares in the company fell 0.1 percent by 1045 GMT, lagging a 0.4 percent rise in the European chemicals sector. ($1 = 0.9895 Swiss francs) (Editing by David Holmes)