Clariant second-quarter profit beats poll

ZURICH, July 30 Swiss specialty chemicals maker
Clariant confirmed its 2015 guidance on Tuesday as a
restructuring helped it post a better-than-expected second
quarter profit.
Net profit rose to 79 million Swiss francs ($84.8
million)from 68 million francs a year earlier on the back of
1.544 billion in revenues, up 2 percent in local currencies.
Analysts on average had forecast net profit of 68.3 million
francs and sales of 1.547 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
The company sold three of its lower-margin cyclical units
late last year lifting it to what it called "a sustainably
higher level of profitability and net income", and reorganising
itself into four business units - care chemicals, plastics and
coatings, natural resources and catalysis and energy.
($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)