2014年 2月 19日

Clariant Q4 net profit flat on forex, higher spending

ZURICH Feb 19 Clariant said its fourth-quarter net profit was virtually unchanged from a year earlier, as currency swings and higher spending hit.

The Basel-based speciality chemicals maker posted 85 million Swiss francs ($95.68 million) in net profit for the quarter, missing views which called for 92.3 million francs in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Clariant, which said it expects sales to grow by a low to mid single-digit percentage in local currency this year and a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation before exceptional items above this year's level, said it plans to pay 0.36 francs per share as a dividend.

($1 = 0.8884 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
