BRIEF-Clariant posts Q2 sales of 1.531 billion SFR

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
July 30 Clariant AG : * Says Q2 sales of 1.531 billion SFR (versus average f'cast of 1.519 billion
SFR in Reuters poll) * Says Q2 net profit of 74 million SFR (versus average f'cast of 75.5 million
SFR in Reuters poll) * Says Q2 adjusted EBIT of 145 million SFR (versus average f'cast of 145
million SFR in Reuters poll) * Says outlook confirmed for full-year 2014 * Says expects for FY 2014 low to mid-single-digit sales growth in local
currencies and EBITDA margin before exceptional items above FY 2013 * Q2 net profit from continuing operations 83 million SFR versus 71 million SFR
last year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.