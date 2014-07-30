BRIEF-Clariant posts Q2 sales of 1.531 billion SFR

July 30 Clariant AG : * Says Q2 sales of 1.531 billion SFR (versus average f'cast of 1.519 billion

SFR in Reuters poll) * Says Q2 net profit of 74 million SFR (versus average f'cast of 75.5 million

SFR in Reuters poll) * Says Q2 adjusted EBIT of 145 million SFR (versus average f'cast of 145

million SFR in Reuters poll) * Says outlook confirmed for full-year 2014 * Says expects for FY 2014 low to mid-single-digit sales growth in local

currencies and EBITDA margin before exceptional items above FY 2013 * Q2 net profit from continuing operations 83 million SFR versus 71 million SFR

last year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage