版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 17日 星期三 15:54 BJT

Clariant CEO says looking closely at possible acquisitions

ZURICH Feb 17 Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant is looking closely at possible acquisitions to boost its business, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann told Reuters on Wednesday.

"That (takeovers) is a real option for us," Kottmann said after the company posted fourth-quarter results, adding that there were no concrete projects on the table.

Kottmann also said Clariant, which has been a rumoured takeover candidate itself in the past year, could still generate value for shareholders as an independent company.

Earlier Clariant said it would offer shareholders a steady dividend for 2015, slightly lower than analysts had expected.

(Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐