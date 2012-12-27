Clariant sells textile chemicals, paper and emulsions to US firm

ZURICH Dec 27 Clariant AG said it is
selling its textile chemicals, paper specialties and emulsions
businesses to U.S.-based investment firm SK Capital for 502
million Swiss francs ($549.53 million).
The units recorded around 1.2 billion francs in 2012 sales,
or roughly 15 percent of the Basel-based chemical firm's total
revenue. The businesses had been on the block since early this
year.
"For Clariant the transaction marks a significant milestone
in the execution of its profitable growth strategy, after the
acquisition of Sued-Chemie in 2011," Chief Executive Hariolf
Kottmann said in a statement on Thursday.