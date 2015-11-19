REFILE-Most of real estate firm Clarion Partners on the block -sources

(Fixed date in dateline)
By Mike Stone
Nov 19 Private equity firm Lightyear Capital is
looking to sell its majority stake in real estate investment
manager Clarion Partners LLC for around $800 million, people
familiar with the sales talks said this week.
Lightyear helped Clarion's management buy the firm from its
previous partner, Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV
, in 2011. When that deal was struck, the price and
ownership structure were not disclosed.
New York-based Clarion's current management plans to retain
its minority interest in the company after a sale, according to
the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they
were not authorized to speak about the sale.
Lightyear's stake in Clarion, which has more than $36.8
billion in assets under management, has attracted interest from
a larger asset manager, Legg Mason Inc, according to one
of the sources. Legg Mason could be eyeing Clarion because it
could offer a specialized real estate investment management
platform, that person said, noting that it is not clear if Legg
Mason is still interested.
Representatives for Clarion, Lightyear and Legg Mason
declined to comment.
There are very few real estate asset managers, and they are
rarely for sale. However, in October, another asset manager,
Russell Investments, was sold by the London Stock Exchange Group
Plc to private equity firm TA Associates in transaction
valued at $1.1 billion.
Clarion invests in a broad range of real estate assets
including office buildings, hotels, residential and retail. The
firm offers individual and institutional investors the
opportunity to invest in real estate funds as well as separate
accounts.
Founded in 1982, Clarion has 274 employees around the world
in offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, São
Paulo, Seattle and Washington, DC.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)